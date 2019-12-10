Brady Revels Takes Home Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Discussion Meet Competition

KEARNEY, NEB. – Douglas County Farm Bureau member, Brady Revels of Omaha is the winner of the 2019 Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Discussion Meet competition. The award was announced Dec. 10, at the “We Love Our Members” luncheon during Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 102nd Annual Convention held Dec. 8-10 in Kearney.

Revels received the top score of the contestants who advanced to the final round of the Discussion Meet contest. Rather than debating, contestants work to develop a solution to a problem being discussed, building on each other’s contributions. Competitors in the annual contest must be prepared to speak on several current agricultural related topics; the selected question is announced a short time prior to the contest round.

Revels is a Douglas County Farm Bureau board member and serves on the YF&R Committee. He grew up on a family farm in Florida but relocated to Nebraska when his job as a sales representative for an animal health company moved him to Omaha. He helps coach several area FFA judging teams and volunteers with the Nebraska State Dairy contest. His wife, Katie, is a chiropractor.

Revels competed with three other contestants, Sean Krebs, Cadrien Livingston, and David Schuler. Krebs is an Antelope County Farm Bureau member and a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in Agriculture Engineering. He grows popcorn, field corn, and soybeans, and raises cow/calf pairs on his family farm. Cadrien Livingston is a Knox County Farm Bureau member and serves on the YF&R Committee. She is a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Communication and will graduate in Dec. 2019. Livingston raises Registered Gelbvieh Angus cattle with her mother on their family farm. She is also an advocate for safety in agriculture. David Schuler is a Morrill County Farm Bureau member and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Animal Science. He raises Red Angus seed stock with his family on their ranch. Schuler also served as an FFA State Officer.

Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 can participate in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet competition. As a Nebraska winner, Revels will receive $500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Austin, Texas in January to compete in the contest at the national level. For more information, visit www.nefb.org/yfr