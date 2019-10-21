Brewer announces intention to seek re-election to 43rd District seat

43rd District State Senator Tom Brewer of Gordon has officially announced he’s running for a second term representing Nebraska’s largest legislative district.

An Army Colonel described at his retirement as the most-decorated soldier in Nebraska history, Brewer says “It has been my great honor to represent the outstanding Nebraskans of my district for the last four years.”

Describing serving in the legislature as “a sacred responsibility that I take very seriously,” Brewer pledges that the people of western Nebraska can trust and rely on his “proven conservative leadership to keep Nebraska growing and moving forward.”

Brewer is chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, a member of the Education Committee and a former member of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

He’s the first candidate to announce for the 43rd District, which covers two time zones, and over 70,000 square miles across 13 counties including the Sand Hills