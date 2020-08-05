Bridgeport Man Appears on Charges in July Motor Vehicle Death of Brother

A Sept. 17 preliminary hearing has been set for a Bridgeport man on charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash in July that claimed the life of his brother.

27-year-old Trey Brown made an initial appearance in Morrill County Court Wednesday on charges of Motor Vehicle Homicide and Manslaughter, both felonies, as well as misdemeanors of DUI – First Offense, Negligent Child Abuse without Injury and Engaging in a Speed Contest.

A State Patrol Trooper said in an arrest affidavit the investigation determined Brown was behind the wheel of a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 92 east of Bridgeport along with a pickup driven by his brother, 21-year-old Josh Brown, early on July 3, and hit the pickup from behind. The officer says he found disabling damage on the front of Trey Brown’s car, multiple empty and broken alcohol containers on the roadway and around both vehicles, and it Trey Brown said his son was in the car at the time.

Charges were filed in the case July 31 following completion of the crash investigation after Trey Brown posted bond of ten percent of $30,000 on July 13.

Bond was continued by Judge Paul Wess during the initial court proceeding setting a date for a preliminary hearing.