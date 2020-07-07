Bridgeport Man Killed in Friday Crash; Brother Arrested

Authorities continue to investigate an early Friday morning two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Bridgeport man.

Nebraska State Trooper John Royle tells KNEB News that he was dispatched to a the crash around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 92 near the ethanol plant east of Bridgeport.

He says 21-year-old Joshua Brown was driving towards Bridgeport in a white pickup, and was struck from behind by his brother, 27-year-old Trey Brown, who was driving a Pontiac G6.

Joshua’s vehicle rolled, he was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trey Brown was arrested on charges of Motor Vehicle Homicide, DUI, and Child Endangerment. Trooper Royle says that Trey’s son was in the Pontiac at the time of the crash, but the child was unharmed.

Neither of the men were wearing seat belts and both are suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Trey Brown was transported and booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. Formal charges have yet to be filed in this case, as the investigation is ongoing.