Bridgeport Schools Begin Spring Break Early as Four Students and One Staffer Self-Isolate

Bridgeport Public Schools has started their Spring Break early this week following consultation with area public health officials.

Superintendent Chuck Lambert informed staff the break scheduled to begin Friday and run through Monday was being started at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in an effort to help students and parents following information received concerning some of those who attended the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln last week.

In a letter going out to parents, Panhandle Public Health District officials said for precautionary measures, four Bridgeport students and a staff member are self-isolating after it was determined they were seated in one of the same sections as a Crofton High student who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending two games.

Director Kim Engel said the students and staffer are being monitored for any symptoms, emphasizing to KNEB News there are no known cases of the illness in the Panhandle at this time and the risk of contracting COVID-19 in our area remains low. “And we hope we can keep that going as long as we can, and one of the big reasons is we want to protect our health systems, we don’t want them to become over-taxed,” says Engel. “So, if we can use all of our public health measures right now to keep people from spreading a potential case, that’s in our favor.”

Lambert added that the Bridgeport District did not want to create panic, and any decisions being made related to the situation are being done out of an abundance of caution. He tells KNEB News the Spring Break will give him time to review the situation and consult with health experts and others before making any additional adjustments to school schedules.