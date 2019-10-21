Bridgeport Woman Sentenced for Distributing Heroin and Methamphetamine

A 25-year-old Bridgeport woman has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison following meth and heroin distribution charges.

Today, United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Derrica Pitts of Bridgeport was sentenced today to 37 months in prison by Senior United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

In addition to her prison term, Pitts will serve three years of supervised release following her release from prison.

Back in late February, law enforcement set up a purchase of an ounce of heroin and an ounce of methamphetamine in Sidney with Pitts. She agreed to sell the heroin and methamphetamine for $1,350 and was then arrested.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.