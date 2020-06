Bridgeport Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison

A 23-year-old Morrill County woman has been sentenced to federal prison for her role in a September, 2019 double murder in Cheyenne.

Amber Bundy of Bridgeport has been sentenced to 27 months imprisonment for Possession of Stolen Firearms and Aiding and Abetting.

She’s accused of helping Andrew Weaver acquire the firearms he used to fatally shoot Adrien Butler and Shaline Wymer last September in Cheyenne.

Once released from prison, Bundy will serve 36 months of supervised release and pay $500 in community restitution.