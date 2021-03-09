BriMark Medical Breaks Ground on New Regional Sleep Center Project

Ground was officially broken Tuesday on a $2.6 million project to develop a regional sleep clinic in Gering.

When completed, the BriMark Medical building will be a 9,000 square foot facility housing three businesses: Western Sleep Clinic, Western C-PAP Supply and Sweet Dreams Sleep Services.

Western Sleep owner Mark Schultz tells KNEB News he was excited to finally see the project get underway at the corner of 10th Street and Country Club Road, marking the next step in a 15-year journey, “turning an old vacant lot into a medical facility. And I hope it encourages others to build over here too, and really spark some grown in the community.”

“So, I’m pretty proud to even be able to be here today, more than I ever expected,” said Schultz.

Project Engineer Shane Cochran with Paul Reed Construction says the completed project will be a reflection of the joint efforts of Mark and his daughter, with personal touches inside and out.

The construction timeline on the project is about 10 months, and Schultz says he’s hoping to have the doors of the clinic open by February 2022 at the latest.