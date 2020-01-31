Buckling Kids Fundraiser for Panhandle Humane Society Friday Night at SHS

If you’re planning on attending Friday night’s Scottsbluff High basketball games, you’ll have the chance to get a picture with a pair of the cutest, newest ‘kids’ at the school.

Jane the goat gave birth to twin bucklings at the school over the past weekend, and to help raise funds for the Panhandle Humane Society, those attending Friday night’s games can get a picture with them for just $1 each.

Student Allison Carpenter, the owner of the goats at the school, says the buck goat kids will be in the commons in between the girls and boys games for people to see and get pictures with.

This past Saturday, the kids were born with the first at 11:19 pm weighing 9lbs 12oz, delivered with assistance from Ag teachers Mr. Held and Mr. Talkington, and the second one was born at 11:42pm weighing 9lbs 4oz.

The female goat, and now her kids, are at the school as part of the SHS Agriculture Sciences Career Academy, which features a state of the art lab and live animal bay.

The kids’ names will also be revealed at the game, as SHS students have been voting on that subject over the past week.