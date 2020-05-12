Buffalo Bill Rodeo Rescheduled for 2020

NEBRASKAland DAYS has successfully rescheduled the 2020 Buffalo Bill Rodeo for August 5-8, 2020.

In an interview with the Rural Radio Network, Executive Director David Fudge said the committee hopes to provide rodeo fans with the same experience they would typically get in June.

The performances will include all of the key players, including the Beutler and Sons Rodeo Company, Hall of Fame announcer Randy Corley, and Audio and Video contractors. NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade has been scheduled for August 8th.

Listen to the full interview with David Fudge here.

Organizers are staying committed to serving rodeo fans and the North Platte and surrounding communities, but Fudge said they are still abiding by the recommendations of health officials and government leaders. NEBRASKAland DAYS in its traditional space and form generates in excess of $21 million dollars a year in economic impact for North Platte. Several community-based organizations also generate funding for their organizations during the celebration that gets redistributed throughout the community to worthy causes.

“We think people will be ready to celebrate at some point,” said Fudge. “We’re going to try and give them a way to do that.”