class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435049 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Business groups back Nebraska public benefit bills

BY Associated Press | January 21, 2020
Home News Regional News
Business groups back Nebraska public benefit bills

Nebraska’s top business groups have endorsed two bills designed to help low-income people transition from part-time to full-time jobs..

The bills seek to eliminate the so-called cliff effect in public benefit programs, an unintended consequence of state law that discourages recipients from seeking higher-paying jobs.

Under current law, recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and Nebraska’s child care subsidy lose their benefits as soon as their incomes rise above the federal eligibility limit.

For many recipients, losing their benefits means they’re making less money overall even though they’ve accepted a higher-paying job.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments