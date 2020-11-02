Business Leaders Survey Hits Highest Level in 16 Years

For the fifth straight month, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index advanced above growth neutral, and to its highest level since 2004.

The October Business Conditions Index,increased to 70.2 from September’s 65.1 for the nine-state region that includes Nebraska.

Creighton economist Ernie Goss says the regional employment index moved well above growth neutral for October to its highest level in more than two decades, climbing to 66.7… but almost eight of 10 of supply managers surveyed reported shortages of qualified workers to fill open positions at their firms in October.

Nebraska’s overall index for October jumped to 71.4 from 62.9 in September.