Bytes Praised For Tech Savviness; Offers Tips to Protect Yourself

During the last Scotts Bluff County Commissioners meeting, Management Accountant Lisa Rein took a moment to commend Bytes Computer & Network Solutions. Bytes- who has the IT contract for the county- was able to help a regional company that had fallen victim to ransomware.

Bytes Owner Todd Lewis explains what happened leading up to that call to assistance.

He says that fast action between both parties forced the hackers behind the ransomware to lower their release price from an exorbitant fee down to only $20. Lewis says they assisted Scotts Bluff County in a similar situation shortly after they took over their contract in 2018.

And the threat for ransomware is now higher than ever, and its impact to a business- whether small or large- can be astronomical.

Lewis explains the ways that end users can inadvertently let these hackers and malicious software gain access to their computer. The first is something called ‘spear phishing’.

Another way hackers can get in is through a browser hijack.

If all else fails, think you before you click.

Pretty simple, right? But the million dollar question that countless people are asking is, “How do I protect myself from falling victim?”

And as far for businesses protecting their data and their employees, Lewis offers up these tips for protecting yourself:

And Lewis and father Darrell founded Bytes more than a decade ago, and says the bulk of their business has shifted from PC repair and sales to mainly offering Cloud based solutions for monitoring computers and systems

Lewis says the hope is that you- the end user- can use this information to get a better understanding of the more nefarious activities that are sprouting up more and more online. Once you understand how this is happening, you will be better trained on how to prevent yourself from falling victim.

Bytes Technical Support Officer Clint Bergman tells KNEB News there’s no sense in going too crazy with security guidance. Here’s the links he suggests to anyone in the SMB space looking to do some research on their own:

Need to just get started?

NIST Small Business Cybersecurity Corner:

“With limited resources and budgets, smaller companies need cybersecurity guidance, solutions, and training that is practical, actionable, and enables them to cost-effectively address and manage their cybersecurity risks. This NIST Small Business Cybersecurity Corner puts these key resources in one place.”

Great getting started articles from the Corner: “Questions Every CEO Should Ask About Cyber Risks” SMB CyberSecurity Road Map:



Have the basics down and need deeper insight and more details?

National Council of ISACs –