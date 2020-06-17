Calibraska Arts Initiative Returns to Area But Will be Virtual This Year

The Calibraska Arts Initiative is once again coming to our area, but the virus pandemic means it will be a series of virtual workshops for artists for 2020.

Erica Larsen-Dockray tells KNEB News although in-person instruction won’t take place this year, going online did offer the opportunity to expand to more than 50 classes, including offerings into the literary and performing arts. “There’s some that are returning, but overall we have a lot of new offerings, we even have hip-hop dance this year,” says Larsen-Dockray. “Stuff that I was was thinking about ‘It would be really cool to incorporate music, dance and theater down the road’, but it’s all happening right now.”

Dockray says up until about a month or so ago, she wasn’t sure the initiative would happen, until she checked with the Calibraska teaching artists about doing the classes online and the response was overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

Registration is now open with classes costing between $25 and $150, and there are scholarships are available. Full details on this year’s Calibraska can be found at calibraska.org