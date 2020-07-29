Campfire Found to be Cause of Rural Scottsbluff Garage Fire Tuesday

Fire officials say a campfire that reignited was the cause of a garage fire at a rural residence northwest of Scottsbluff that left about $40,000 in damage but no injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Paul Reisig tells KNEB News firefighters were called to University Street just after 2:30 p.m. for what was reported to be a tree fire, and found the garage and a 20-year-old pickup inside were also involved.

Reisig says Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy of Scottsbluff Fire was called in to determine the cause, which was bound to be a campfire from the night before that had not been completely extinguished. “They said they dumped a bucket of water on the campfire the night before,” said Reisig. “Well, they had a big log in that campfire area, and the bucket of water sheds off the top of the log, and underneath were still some hot coals.”

Four trucks and 14 firefighters from Scottsbluff Rural were joined by three trucks and 10 personnel from Gering Volunteer Fire, spending about two hours putting out the flames and clearing the scene.

Reisig reminds everyone that any fires this time of year, and with the current conditions, require extra attention to make sure all hot spots and coals are completely extinguished.