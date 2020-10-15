Candidates for School Board, City Council Answer Questions in Forum

Candidates for the Scottsbluff Board of Education and Scottsbluff City Council offered their views on a variety of subjects facing both entities during in a forum Wednesday night sponsored by the Scottsbluff Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

During during the event at the Scottsbluff School Board meeting room , six people running for three spots on the school board were asked for their opinions on subjects including racism, hate and bullying in the school district, how to address school financing and property tax relief at the same time, as well as what school administrators should do to ensure the safety of students involved in extracurricular activities.

For the four candidates vying for two seats on the city council, they were asked for their opinions on how to expand the city’s revenue base, address the needs for infrastructure and amenities, and how to train, attract and keep workforce in the region to accompany the push for more economic development.

The forum for this year’s November general election was virtual due to pandemic concerns and the need for social distancing. Both the school board and city council forums can be found on the KNEB.tv Youtube page.