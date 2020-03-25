CAPWN Health Center Receives Federal Supplemental Grant for COVID-19 Response

The Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska Health Center in Gering is receiving some of the first federal aid related to the novel coronavirus outbreak approved by President Trump nearly three weeks ago.

The Health Resources and Services Administration Tuesday announcing the CAPWN facility is getting a grant of just over $62,000, one of seven facilities across the state receiving Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Funding.

CAPWN Chief Financial Officer Meri Gifford tells KNEB News the money is targeted to meeting the needs of those less fortunate. “we have a sliding fee program here for people who are disadvantaged financially,” says Gifford, “They also expected our homeless population to be one of the larger homeless populations (in the state) affected by any potential coronavirus, and that’s part of the population we already serve here.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $100 million to 1,381 health centers across the country through HRSA, with overall funding of $522,777 going to the seven selected Nebraska health facilities.

HRSA-funded health centers may use the awards to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost telehealth capacity in response to the current pandemic.