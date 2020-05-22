CAPWN Hosts 2nd Drive-Thru Food Pantry

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska conducted their second Drive-Thru Food Pantry Friday morning.

People were asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers loaded the safely packed food into their vehicles.

CAPWN’s Carmen Trevino told KNEB News they had their first on April 30th, where they served 397 households. She said everything was going smoothly Friday morning with lots of people coming out.

Trevino said she was thankful that through the many contributions from anonymous community donors, Black Hills Energy, the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Sherwood Foundation, they are able to provide the assistance for families with food insecurity.

She said they will try to keep doing more of these events as long as funds remain available to do so.