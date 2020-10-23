CARES Act Free Lunches Extended at Scottsbluff Public Schools

Free meals for students at Scottsbluff Public Schools will now continue through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a release from the District, the USDA waiver for school meals funded through the CARES Act has been extended, meaning all students can continue to receive breakfast and lunch free of charge, regardless of income.

The meals include one entree, fruits and vegetables and choice of milk or water, but does not include additional a la carte items.

Extended campus students are eligible for the free ‘grab and go’ meals distributed twice weekly.

School officials also say the cost of all meals purchased from Aug. 17 to Sept. 14 will be credited back to student meal accounts, and any positive balances can be used for additional purchases or carried over to the next school year.