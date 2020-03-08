Carrie Johns Selected As GHS Ag Education Instructor

Gering Public Schools recently selected Carrie Johns as the Agriculture Education Instructor at Gering High School for the 2020-21 school year.

Johns will guide the implementation of the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Career Pathway at Gering High School. She will also be responsible for launching a Gering FFA Chapter.

“Gering High School is fortunate to have Carrie joining our dynamic team of educators,” stated Principal, Rocky Schneider. “She has strong experience in ag education, both as a participant and in her professional career. I look forward to watching our Ag Pathway grow under her vision and leadership.”

Carrie Johns grew up in Broken Bow, Nebraska, and completed her student teaching in 2017 at Scottsbluff High School. She then served as Agriculture Education Instructor at Broken Bow High School where she taught classes like Intro to Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Animal Biology, Power Machinery, and Plant Science and also served as the FFA Chapter Advisor.

“I look forward to getting to know the Gering students and parents, as well as providing students with various opportunities to learn about agriculture, prepare for successful careers, and become community leaders,” Johns said in a statement.

Johns has a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an Associate of Science Degree from Central Community College in Hastings.

Carrie and her husband, Lincoln, a Gering High School graduate, live southeast of Gering.