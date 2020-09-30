Carrizales shoots first perfect score in Smallbore Silhouette Invitational

Twelve-year-old Gavin Carrizales shot the first perfect score in history of the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational on Sept. 26 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

The Scottsbluff sixth-grader hit all 40 silhouette targets to win the championship in just his second year of eligibility. He had the second-highest score in the 2019 shoot at 34.

The annual event, which was established in 1977, is open to all Hunter Education graduates who are at least 11 years old and have not graduated high school.

The Panhandle showed its strength as High Boy winner Austin Rahmig of McGrew had the second-highest score of the day at 39. High Girl winner Danika Bohl of Mitchell had a 38.

Carrizales, Rahmig, Bohl and Laney Bohl won the team championship for the second year in a row. Their Western Nebraska 4-H Team hit 144 of 160 targets, a 25-target improvement from 2019.

The 74 competitors fired 40 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition with a rifle unsupported and off hand at steel silhouette targets. Each shot 10 shots at targets that were 43, 66, 84 and 109 yards in distance.

The results are:

Individual Awards

State Champion – Gavin Carrizales, Scottsbluff, 40 of 40

High Girl – 1. Danika Bohl, Mitchell, 38; 2. Lilly Hanley, Lincoln, 31; 3. Keiziah Connell, Waterbury, 28

High Boy – 1. Austin Rahmig, McGrew, 39; 2. Wyatt Hebbert, Ashby, 34; 3. Colt Dittbrenner, Beatrice, 31

Class B – 1. Cabe Schluckebier, Seward, 31; 2. Ethan Wooldrik, West Point, 30; 3. Beau Ruskamp, Pender, 28

Light Scope – 1. Evan Oltmans, Beatrice, 26; 2. Sara Thomsen, Pierce, 25; 3. Jaden, Guernsey, Pickrell, 25

Senior Division – 1. Braden Hiser, Seward, 28; 2. Caleb Pobanz, Grand Island, 28; 3. Emily Eilers, Wayne, 28

Unclassified – 1. Nate Kaup, West Point, 30; 2. Caydence Schumacher, Clearwater, 27; 3. Nathan Kastens, Anselmo, 26

Heavy Scope – 1. Andrew Enns, Holmesville, 27; 2. Dylan Glendy, Broken Bow, 26; 3. Andrew Borgelt, Wisner, 26

Junior Division – 1. Carter Anson, Winside, 27; 2. Isaac Enns, Holmesville, 27; 3. Laney Bohl, Mitchell, 27

Light Iron – 1. Tanner Kudera, Battle Creek, 12; 2. Braeden Anderson, Gothenburg, 12; 3. Matthew Dailey, Thedford, 12

Best Novice – Tristan Connell, Waterbury, 17

Novice Light Scope – 1. Gage Andersen, Gothenburg, 16

Novice Heavy Scope – 1. Seth Chandler, Anselmo, 14

Team Awards

Overall High Score – Western Nebraska 4-H Team (Austin Rahmig, Danika Bohl, Gavin Carrizales, Laney Bohl), 144 of 160

4-H Division – 1. Cuming County Sharpshooters (Andrew Borgelt, Beau Ruskamp, Ethan Wooldrik, Nate Kaup), 114 of 160; 2. Homestead 4-H No. 1, 108; 3. Wayne County Sharp Shooters, 106

School Division – 1. Anselmo-Merna (Cort West, Joel Finney, Troy Kirkpatrick, Seth Chandler), 83 of 160; 2. Missed Again, 49; 3. Litchfield No. 1, 37

Open Division – 1. The Misfits (Braden Hiser, Cabe Schluckebier, Kyle Rote, Wyatt Hebbert), 117 of 160; 2. Brandon’s Angles, 104; 3. Team G & K, 91