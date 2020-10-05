Case Dismissed Against Alliance Man for Role in May 2019 Vehicle v. Pedestrian Collision

The case of a Alliance man charged in connection with a May 2019 drag racing vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Scottsbluff was dismissed before closing arguments last week.

23-year-old Truen Henderson had been charged with felony aiding and abetting a class 2A felony.

Defense attorney Sterling Huff made several motions asking for a directed verdict that were overruled, the first following a challenge to a state expert’s testimony and prosecutors resting their case, the second after Henderson had taken the stand and then the defense rested.

During a conference regarding jury instructions before closing arguments, Huff renewed his motion a third time, the state agreed it was appropriate, and the case dismissed by Judge Andrea Miller.

A directed verdict is generally brought forward when defense attorneys believe the state has not presented evidence sufficient to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the prior week, Jacob Gompert of Bayard, the other person involved in the drag race, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, plus four years probation and the other penalties, after entering a plea agreement on a felony assault charge he faced in connection with the accident.