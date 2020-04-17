CCC-Columbus Nursing Students Share Messages About Depression, Social Isolation

Members of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society of Central Community College in Columbus outlined depression and social isolation in their most recent community service project.

Due to the global pandemic, members Abby Johnson, Alicia Kouba and Chelsea White decided to focus their project on educating the public about the signs and symptoms of depression, coping methods, and social isolation.

“Knowing the signs and symptoms of depression can save someone you might know,” Johnson said.

Johnson highlighted a wide range of depression symptoms, including symptoms that differ in men and women.

“We think it’s very important to know the signs and symptoms of depression as well as what we could do to save ourselves and our community,” Kouba said.

Learn about their project here.

With CCC classes being conducted completely online, White said it’s been challenging but manageable to complete the nursing curriculum.

“With clinical hours being canceled, we’re getting more assignments about care plans where you get a potential patient and you have to write a paper detailing how you would treat them from start to finish,” White said.

Despite having to complete courses and projects via distance learning, the the nursing students continue to learn and serve.

“Now is the time to be Nebraska Strong and protect the community,” White said.

All three honor society members will receive an Associate Degree in Nursing at CCC.

Abby Johnson plans to receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree through Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha. She hopes to work as a full-time registered nurse at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Neb.

Alicia Kouba plans to receive a BSN degree, and she’s currently interested in becoming a surgical nurse.

Chelsea White plans to receive a BSN degree through the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in December. In addition, she hopes to complete a master’s program to become a nurse practitioner or Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA).