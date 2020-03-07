Century Business Products Acquires The Copier Ninja in Scottsbluff

Century Business Products announced on March 2nd that they have acquired The Copier Ninja office equipment company of Scottsbluff.

Copier Ninja has been a staple in the Scottsbluff community for years providing outstanding office equipment and service. It was important for Heather and Jason Ripplinger of Copier Ninja to partner with a dealer that had the same commitment to the Scottsbluff community and its customers.

Century Business has been a leading voice for business technology solutions since 1984 and has seen substantial growth year-over-year. Co-owners Aaron Gerdes, Brett Gildemaster and Kevin

Jergenson attribute their continued success to quality equipment, award-winning service, hardworking employees and a customer-first approach.

Besides the traditional office equipment, including printers, scanners and multi-function devices, Century Business designs document management systems and provides network services. This acquisition will allow Century Business to continue the expansion of their services in the Scottsbluff area. They are excited to offer these additional services and products to Copier Ninja’s customers.

Century Business Products also purchased Western Plains Business Solutions copier division in November of 2019.