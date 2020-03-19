Certain Facilities Ordered Closed, Restaurants Restricted in Laramie County Wyo.

After three Laramie County, Wyo. residents were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus this week, the County’s Health Officer has issued an emergency order closing many public places and businesses.

In the order, Dr. Stanley Hartman says the closures, as well as restrictions placed on restaurants, were “not taken lightly and will hopefully increase positive outcomes for our community”.

Effective immediately, the following are closed for all of Laramie County, Wyo. including, Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Burns, Carpenter and Albin:

• All theaters (film or stage)

• Bars, nightclubs, saloons, taverns

• Self-serve buffets

• Salad bars

• Unpackaged self-serve food services

• Golf clubs and country clubs

• All communal pools, hot tubs, locker rooms, sauna rooms, fitness centers, gyms, and conference rooms

• Museums

• Tasting rooms

• Any other like establishment or indoor recreational facility

Hartman’s order says restaurants may remain open only for curbside take out or drive thru food service, with cash payments strongly discouraged. Online and telephonic credit card transactions are highly encouraged.

Food service staff in the county who handle cash or credit cards are now prohibited from food preparation, handling, or delivery, and all dine-in food service, whether inside or outside the establishment, as well as the admission of any guests, patrons, and customers inside the establishment is prohibited.

Hartman says the order has been issued with the knowledge of the Laramie County Commissioners and local elected officials from Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Burns and Albin.

The Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department and the Cheyenne Laramie County Emergency Management Agency are working closely to manage services associated with the COVID-19 outbreak in Laramie County. Questions for food establishments can be directed to the Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department at 633-4090. For general questions please call 633-4000.