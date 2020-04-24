class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457317 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular mprm_ie_browser wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Certain Wyoming Places Could Reopen Under New Health Orders

BY Associated Press | April 24, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Certain Wyoming Places Could Reopen Under New Health Orders

Wyoming will begin modifying health orders intended to contain the coronavirus so that certain businesses can potentially begin reopening in the weeks ahead.

Orders closing schools and businesses ranging from bars and dine-in restaurants to nail salons have been in place since March 19.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday the state will begin issuing new, modified orders next week that will remain in effect through May 15.

Local officials may request more or less restrictive variances depending on local conditions.

Gordon says restaurants, barbershops, cosmetologists and gyms could be among the first businesses to reopen.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments