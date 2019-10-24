Chadron man likely to spend rest of life in prison on child sexual assault, abuse convictions

A 34-year old Chadron man will almost certainly spend the rest of his life behind bars following his sentencing this week for sexual assault of a child, felony child abuse that intentionally caused injury, and felony child abuse without injury.

Clint Canaday had pleaded guilty in July to the 3 counts in a plea bargain in 2 separate cases just before his scheduled trial in the first case. Prosecutors dropped 3 other felony counts in return for his pleas.

At sentencing Tuesday, Dawes County District Judge Travis O’Gorman gave Canaday 50 years to life on the child sexual assault county and consecutive terms of 20-to-30 years for child abuse with injury, and 2 years for the other child abuse count.

The case against Canaday began in July 2018 when a 6-year old boy was treated in Chadron and Casper for facial injuries suffered when Canaday threw a heavy tape measure at the boy and hit him. The boy eventually required plastic surgery.

A subsequent investigation led to the second child abuse charge involving the cattle prod and a 14-year old boy and the sexual assault charge involving a 12-year old girl.

In handing down the maximum sentences on all 3 counts, Judge O’Gorman told Canaday “you’re a monster and deserve to spend the rest of your life in a cage.” He said the presentence investigation report was one of the toughest he ever had to read and made it clear the 3 children involved would never be the same.