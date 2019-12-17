Chadron P.D. Makes Large Scale Drug Bust

Two Chadron residents are behind bars and facing serious felony drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on Monday.

Chief Tim Lordino says his department received a tip about possible drug activity at a home on North Morehead Street, and on Monday officers served the warrant.

Inside the home, officers found 60.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 64 grams of dispensary grade marijuana, three grams of Shatter THC, and six grams of THC wax.

Additionally, officers discovered a marijuana grow system with heat lamps, grow lights, air filters, grow tents, PVC hydroponic drips system, blender and venting tubes.

Lordino says officers found approximately 35 already harvested marijuana plants. Officers also found marijuana and methamphetamine pipes, syringes, pre-loaded syringes with suspected methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials and cellular phones.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Colette Yardley and 44-year-old Alex Broderick on charges including: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Felony Child Abuse and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Broderick was also arrested for being under the influence of methamphetamine. Both were transferred to the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at $50,000 at 10%.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the WING Drug Task Force, the Nebraska State Patrol and Health and Human Services.

(A request has been made to the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department for the booking photos of Yardley and Broderick)