Chadron Police Looking for Assistance in Locating Missing Person

On Monday, April 27, 2020, the Chadron Police Department received a report of a missing woman from Chadron. The missing woman was identified as 43-year-old, Chadron resident, Spring Burks.

Spring Burks was last seen on this date at 8:30 A.M. and was reported to be headed to Colorado. Nobody has seen her since her departure from her residence. Spring Burks is reported to be driving a 1999 Volkswagon Passsat, Lavender in color, bearing South Dakota license plate 27A917.

It was reported that Spring Burks may be in danger and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. If you see a vehicle matching the description above or if you have seen or know where Spring Burks is at, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510.

You can leave an anonymous tip by visiting the Nebraska State Crime Stoppers website” at https://nebraskacrimestoppers.com/.

