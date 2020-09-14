Chadron Police Looking for Suspect in Political Sign Theft

The Chadron Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a female who reportedly stole a political sign out of a yard Sunday night in Chadron.

Chief Tim Lordino says politics aside, theft is a crime. In this case, a Class II Misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

“It’s OK to disagree with someone’s political views, but let’s not become disagreeable. Please leave other’s property alone” says Chief Lordino.

If you recognize this person, you can call the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510 or you can remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website or on their toll free hotline at 1-800-422-1494.