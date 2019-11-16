Chadron Shoplifting Investigation Turns into Felony Drug Arrests

A Friday afternoon shoplifting investigation in Chadron turns into felony drug charges for two Dawes County residents.

Chadron Police say at approximately 3 p.m. they were dispatched to WalMart for a shoplifter in custody. While officers were arresting 23-year-old Andrew Russell , they found three baggies on him that contained suspected methamphetamine and a pair of brass knuckles.

Officers obtained a search warrant for his residence, which yielded multiple items of drug paraphernalia and other drug related items. As a result of this search, 29-year-old Ashley Hull, who was present at the time of the search, was also arrested for items located during the search and on a Box Butte County warrant.

Both were arrested and taken to the Dawes County Jail.

Russell was booked on charges including: Possession of a Controlled Substance (With Intent to Distribute), Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Shoplifting.

Hull was booked on fresh charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in addition to the Box Butte County warrant.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted with personnel from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska State Probation Office in Chadron.