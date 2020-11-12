Changes in COVID Situation Prompt Transit Modifications

Effective Monday, November 16th, 2020 and until further notice, Tri-City Roadrunner will suspend its Deviated Fixed Route service within Scottsbluff, Terrytown, and Gering. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases we are taking steps to help control the spread of the virus in our community.

We will continue operating our Demand Response service that requires all passengers to call in a day prior to schedule their trip. This service will operate from 7:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday with scheduled closures on all Federal holidays as well as the Friday after Thanksgiving. Anyone who has purchased a November monthly pass for the Fixed Route Service will be allowed to use those passes for our Demand Response service through the end of November.

Our safety protocols have changed slightly but do include the following restrictions:

All passengers and drivers are required to wear masks while onboard Tri-City Roadrunner buses. All passengers will have their temperature taken prior to boarding and anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to board.

We hope with this action we can help slow the spread and allow us to contact trace more effectively should that be necessary. Additionally, we ask that unless a trip is absolutely necessary you consider postponing or rescheduling it to a later date. Should cases continue to escalate at this rapid rate we will take further action which may include restricting trips to those deemed essential (i.e. medical appointments, grocery trips, and those for essential workers).

Please help us slow the spread of the virus in our community by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home if you don’t feel well or if your trip is not absolutely necessary. When the infection numbers have fallen to a number deemed reasonable we will resume our Deviated Fixed Route service. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation with our decision.

Thank you,

Curtis Richter

Public Transit Manager

Tri-City Roadrunner/Scotts Bluff County Public Transit