Changes in Polling Places Announced in Scotts Bluff County

BY Scotts Bluff County Clerk | May 7, 2020
The Clerk for Scotts Bluff County announces a change in the following polling locations for the 2020 Primary Election next week on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The new polling assignments are:  Those individuals normally voting at the Guadalupe Center (Scottsbluff 4) need to report to the Lakota Lutheran Center located at 1200 E Overland.

Those originally assigned to the First State Bank (Scottsbluff 6) need to report to the Calvary Lutheran Church Education Wing located at 17 E 27th Street.  

Changes for the Morrill polling locations include the following: Morrill Manor (Morrill) and Morrill Grade School (Ford A & B) voters would need to report to the Morrill Early Childhood Building in the Tri-Community Preschool located at 508 Jefferson Avenue.

Questions concerning the polling location changes may contact the Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s office at (308) 436-6600.

