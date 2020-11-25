Changes Made to Intended Annexations Proposed for Gering

A handful of changes to the process and scope of properties to be considered for proposed annexation by the city of Gering were approved this week by the City Council.

The panel approved rescinding the original resolution passed last week on the subject, and approved a new resolution of intending to annex the same 38 parcels, but changing the dates and locations of the public hearings that will take place on the subject.

City Engineer Annie Folck explained the changes were needed based in part on the interest in the subject expressed after approval of the initial resolution. “With the number of questions everyone had, we wanted to make sure we were able to answer all of those questions satisfactorily for them before we moved on to the public hearing,” said Folck. “In addition, with everything going on with COVID we had a little bit of concern that we were going to pack this room (council chambers) full of people, which obviously is not anything that any of us want.”

Council also approved an additional resolution for four additional properties that further review found meet the requirements for annexation or would do so within a year of officials falling inside city limits.

The public hearings will take place at the Gering Civic Center at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 for the city Planning Commission, and on Jan. 11 in front of the council.