Chappell Boy Dies in Apparent Fall From Grain Bin

A 13 year old Chappell boy died Sunday after an apparent fall from a grain elevator.

A release from Deuel County Attorney Jonathan Stellars says the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and Chappell Volunteer ambulance were dispatched to the Frenchman Valley Coop in Chappell just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they located 13 year old Casey Fox, who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office determined that Fox died due to injuries he sustained after climbing a grain bin and falling off of it.

Stellar says the investigation is continuing.