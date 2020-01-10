class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432660 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Charges Dismissed in Bluffs Sexual Assault Investigation

BY Ryan Murphy | January 10, 2020
A charge of Forcible 1st Degree Sexual Assault against a former Scottsbluff man has been dismissed.

19-year-old Brandon Calderon was arrested last month in Illinois after a juvenile female in Scottsbluff reported an alleged assault against Calderon. The girl claimed that Calderon picked her up in February 2019, took her to a Scottsbluff residence and sexually assaulted her.

When Scottsbluff investigators interviewed him in October, he admitted he had picked her up, but denied that there was any sexual assault.

Calderon was back in Scotts Bluff County Court on Thursday for his preliminary hearing. The state made an oral motion to amend the complaint, but his defense attorney objected. Due to insufficient evidence, the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges can still be filed at a later date.

 

