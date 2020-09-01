Charges Pending for Motorcyclist Injured in Scottsbluff Accident

Authorities say charges have yet to be determined for a motorcyclist injured in a Monday evening accident in Scottsbluff.

According to a release from Scottsbluff Police, patrol officers, Valley Ambulance, and the Scottbluff Fire Department were called to a vehicle vs. motorcycle injury accident at East 17th Street and 10th Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

After investigating the scene and talking to witnesses it was determined that 27 year old Donald Willbanks of Scottsbluff was traveling southbound on 10th Ave. at a high rate of speed on a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle, and his failure to yield the right of way at the intersection led to the accident, with a 2017 Ford Escape driven by 53 year old Kimberly Brehm of Scottsbluff hitting the left side of the motorcycle.

Willbanks was not wearing a helmet, and was launched off the motorcycle and landed in a nearby yard. Medical staff tended to Willbanks and he was transported by ambulance to the Regional West Medical Center with serious injuries. Brehm had no report of injuries.

Both vehicles suffered major damage and were rendered inoperable. Officials say charges against Willbanks are pending.