Charitable Giving Campaign to Focus on COVID-19 Response

Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS) Director Jason Jackson recently announced that the State’s annual Charitable Giving Campaign would focus on pandemic relief in 2020.

This year, Nebraska has faced an unprecedented challenge in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our state teammates have risen to the occasion and been on the front line of the public health response while maintaining services to our community when they needed them the most. While there is only so much state government can do, charity and volunteerism are playing a big role in helping our State overcome this challenge. Which is why Nebraska’s Charitable Giving Campaign this year will be focused on organizations providing COVID-19 relief. The State will be working with organizations that focus on the following three areas of need:

1. Food Insecurity

2. Workforce Displacement

3. Disparities in Educational Outcomes and Support for Children

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been the #1 source of hardship for many Nebraskans this year and our teammates throughout state government have really stepped up in response,” said Director Jackson. “The new focus of this year’s Charitable Giving Campaign will provide our teammates with another way to give back and support their communities in a meaningful way.”

The 2020 Charitable Giving Campaign will kick off this fall.