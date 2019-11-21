Check For Over $33k Presented To Festival Of Hope From Annual Bra Auction

BackaRacks and KNEB Radio partnered together again this year for the 7th Annual Save A Rack at BackaRacks on October 30th. A check for $33,111.18 was presented Thursday for this years grand total of decorated bras that were sold, corporate table sponsors, T-Shirts and bracelets that were sold, 50/50 drawing, portions of money donated from food and drink specials that were sold that night. The grand total for this event is now $295,000 dollars for the seven years, to go to the Festival of Hope. The idea of the event is to also bring awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October too.

The Previous Grand Total is $261,888.82 plus the $33,111.18 from this year. New Grand Total $295,000.

2013 – $15,355.00

2014 – $29,781.00

2015 – $64,000.00

2016 – $63,667.20

2017 – $44,631.00

2018 – $44,454.62

The idea was brought to BackaRacks seven years ago when former KNEB Sales Executive, Steve Flower, said he had done this sort of auction at a bar in Wyoming, and it was something different, and Terry Lyle and former owner Bob Scripter thought it would be fun, and also like the idea of helping the community, Steve is still involved and helps with the auction every year, along with Spike Hendren and Mike Nuss.

Dr. Vince Bjorling with Festival of Hope said the response over the past seven years has been amazing. He says nobody imagined that they would have such support and success surrounding the auction. Bjorling says they have raised a lot more money than anyone could have ever dreamed.

This year some other unique donations came in, as BackaRacks local Tito’s distributor, Kevin Wagner, was able to help the Festival of Hope, get a donation for $2,500.00 from Tito’s Vodka, this year. They also donated a basket that sold on the auction and there was also a Pink Lady drink special with part of the profits going to the donations that night. Some other donations going to Festival of Hope for the month of October not included in the auction where The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farms, owner Billy Estes, donated $600 from the sale of pink pumpkins from the Pumpkin Patch, and local State Farm agent, Brad Hamm is donating $10.00 from every quote until the end of November to the Festival of Hope also.

This years traveling trophy winner was from RWMC Interventional Radiology and was a full size Mermaid, over 60 bras were decorated this year. There were bras decorated by cancer survivors both men and women. The Festival of Hope helps cancer patients pay their non-medical expenses during their cancer battle, and was started over 17 years ago.