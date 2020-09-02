Cheyenne County Authorities Investigating Body Found in Burned Car

Authorities in Cheyenne County are investigating the discovery of a body found in a burned vehicle over the past weekend.

According to a release from County Attorney and Coroner Paul Schaub, dispatchers received a report of a burned out vehicle just north of a driveway on County Road 135 near Sunol.

Schaub says the vehicle had a deceased occupant, who was severely burned, and an autopsy completed Monday pointed to smoke inhalation as a preliminary cause of death.

Schaub says efforts were underway to positively identify the deceased, but investigative findings suggested the man is 37-year-old Sidney resident Walter J. Fischer.

The matter remains under investigation by the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.