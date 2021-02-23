class="post-template-default single single-post postid-515586 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Cheyenne Man Held in Connection with Toddler’s Death

BY News Release / KNEB News Staff | February 23, 2021
Photo Courtesy LCSO

A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is in custody awaiting charges related to the death of a 2-year-old boy who’s body was found in a dumpster on Friday.

After receiving a report of the missing child around the 500 block of Desmet Drive around 1 p.m. on Friday, Cheyenne Police conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area for the boy after he had been reported missing and located him deceased in a nearby dumpster.

According to a release from Cheyenne Police, Wyatt Lamb was contacted at the residence around 6:15 Friday evening and was taken into police custody on an unrelated felony warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for a parole violation.

Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie County District Attorney supporting additional charges of Aggravated Child Abuse and Murder.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

