Cheyenne Man Killed In Hit and Run North of Cheyenne

Wyoming authorities are seeking information regarding a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Wednesday evening around the I-25 off-ramp to US-85 north of Cheyenne.

A release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched to the area for a reported hazard at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday.

On arrival, troopers located a deceased pedestrian, who appeared to have been hit by a motor vehicle.

No witnesses were present when law enforcement arrived.

The deceased pedestrian was identified as 32 year old Cheyenne resident Anthony Moudy.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Trooper Cross at 307-777-4321.