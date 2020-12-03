Cheyenne National Cemetery Begins Burial Operations

As of December 7th, Cheyenne National Cemetery will be scheduling burials in the columbarium wall (niches), memorial plaque placement, in-ground cremation placement, and casketed burials.

Phase one construction is complete and consists of a committal shelter for brief services and roughly 1,600 gravesites.

Veterans and dependents eligible for burial also have the option to be memorialized on the memorial plaque wall after ashes are scattered, remains are donated to science, buried at sea, or unrecoverable by government efforts.

To schedule a burial, fax all discharge documentation to the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 1-866-900-6417 and follow-up with a phone call to 1-800-535-1117.

Cheyenne National Cemetery is open for visitation from sunrise to sunset.