Cheyenne Police: Full Toddler Autopsy Results Not in Yet

BY Associated Press | March 4, 2021
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Police investigating the death of a toddler found in a dumpster in Cheyenne have backtracked from saying an autopsy was inconclusive.

Cheyenne police Lt. Rob Dafoe said Wednesday that Cheyenne police have not yet received the full autopsy report for 2-year-old Athian Rivera, and called an earlier statement about the autopsy an error.

The boy’s body was found after he was reported missing at an apartment complex Feb. 19.

His mother’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb, was arrested on unrelated warrants. Police say they’ve recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against Lamb, however, prosecutors haven’t filed charges in the case.

Lamb’s attorney declined to comment Wednesday.

