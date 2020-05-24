class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463574 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Cheyenne Police Investigating Homicide

BY CPD Release | May 24, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Cheyenne Police Investigating Homicide

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating the shooting death of Aaron Briggs, 36, of Cheyenne.

CPD Officers responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m. on May 22 and found Briggs had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Briggs was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries.

Officers determined the shooting occurred at the Lariat Motel, 600 Central Ave. Officers have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but at this point in the investigation cannot release the person’s name.

Anyone with information on the homicide can contact the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: