Cheyenne Sprint Wireless Fraud Case Turns into Federal Prosecution

A year-long investigation by detectives with the Cheyenne Police Department that started as a local call for service has ended up with at least one federal prosecution.

On August 8, 2019, Sprint contacted CPD regarding phones purchased fraudulently and shipped to various Cheyenne addresses, and following a shipment four days later delivered to one specific address, a surveillance team was set up to watch the house.

Officials say the suspect, Tracy Reighard, arrived at the residence and picked up the packages in view of Detectives after which he was detained and the package was seized. During an interview, Reighard stated he was involved in receiving and shipping phones to an address in Accra, Ghana for his “fiancé, Joyce”. It was also learned that Reighard was using his two local credit unions to wire money to illegitimate front companies on the east coast and overseas.

Investigators say in addition, there have been several dozen, possibly hundreds of victims of identity theft in Cheyenne during the same time, the majority of which had fraudulent Sprint accounts opened in their names. The loss to Sprint was so severe during this time that Sprint would no longer ship phones to Cheyenne.

The total dollar loss to Sprint and Cheyenne-area victims was so significant that an exact dollar amount could not be determined but is estimated to be $750,000.

With the assistance of the local FBI office, the investigation continued, and charges were recommended to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming. Reighard pled to a charge of Wire Fraud and was sentenced to six months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, followed by three years of supervised probation, in addition to paying $2,000.00 restitution and a $100.00 restitution fee.