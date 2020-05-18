Cheyenne Woman Charged in Fatal Weekend Shooting

A man is dead and an elementary school teacher in jail after a shooting in Wyoming’s capital city.

Laramie County sheriff’s officials say they arrested 33-year-old Danelle Moyte for the death of 39-year-old Christopher Garcia on a charge of second-degree homicide.

Deputies arrived at a home in Cheyenne around 2 a.m. Saturday to find Garcia with a 9-millimeter gunshot wound, and was taken to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say at the time of the incident, Garcia and Moyte were in a dating relationship and lived together at the residence in the 2400 block of South 4th in Cheyenne where the shooting occurred.

KGAB radio reports a school district statement identified Moyte as a local elementary school teacher who has been suspended with pay.