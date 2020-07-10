Child Neglect Report Texted to 911 Leads to Charge for Scottsbluff Woman

A 45-year-old Scottsbluff woman is facing felony charges after police investigate a text message to 911 regarding potential child neglect.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police made contact with Carrie Prado at her residence July 7 based on reported use of methamphetamine in the home with a child present.

Investigators confiscated a glass smoking device and saw a child inside the house but were forced to obtain a search warrant after telling Prado of the complaint and being refused entry into the residence.

Officers say a subsequent search of the house uncovered approximately 30 grams of a white powdery substance in a zip-lock baggie located in a crawl space bedroom that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

A preliminary hearing for Prado is set for July 17th on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, 28 to 139 grams and Intentional Child Abuse without Injury.

Bond in the case was set at $200,000 with a ten percent provision during her initial Scotts Bluff County Court appearance on Wednesday.