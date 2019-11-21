Child Uninjured in Wednesday Accident West of Scottsbluff that Hospitalized Two

Authorities say they were amazed a six-year old boy was apparently uninjured in a broadside accident west of Scottsbluff Wednesday afternoon that sent two adults to the hospital.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the preliminary investigation showed a pickup driven by Kurt Feil of Morrill was westbound on Highway 26 when it collided with the passenger side of a minivan believed to have been northbound crossing the expressway at County Road 19 around 2:30 p.m.

NSP Sgt. Chris Baer tells Rural Radio News the van driver, Holly Heath, suffered injuries in the accident and was taken to Regional West Medical Center, where she was reported in critical condition as of Wednesday evening. Baer says both Health and the young boy were restrained, with the youth in a child safety seat, and the boy was uninjured but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Feil was not wearing restraints, but air bags had deployed in the pickup, and he was also taken to Regional West where he was reported in stable condition.

Baer says the investigation is continuing, and a report will be sent to the County Attorney for review.

He says anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call him at the Troop E Headquarters in Scottsbluff at 308-632-1211.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, National Parks Service Officers, Mitchell Police, Scottsbluff Rural and City of Scottsbluff Fire Departments, and Valley Ambulance also provided support at the scene.