Chimney Rock Golf Course Open Under New Ownership

The new owners of Bayard’s Chimney Rock Golf Course have been busy getting things in shape over the past few weeks since taking over the operation.

Local farming couple Brian and Mandi Sauer purchased the golf course from the City of Bayard for $250,000 after the city put the property up for sale when facing a $200,000 budget shortfall.

Brian Sauer tells KNEB News it’s been a good course since it first opened in 1991, and they are not planning to make any big changes to the course layout or the holes. However, he says the one new addition was a sand volleyball pit they just put in.

And Sauer says aside from a few dry spots and some sprinkler heads that needed to be dug up, the course was is really in good shape.

Sauer told us they had to replace a couple of mowers and add a six more golf carts, but says everything is up and running, including the restaurant. Sauer says they offer things like burgers, fries, sub sandwiches and snacks.

They do ask that you call for a tee time on weekends, and Sauer says they are closed on Tuesday and Thursday evenings for women and men’s leagues.